In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts (German with English subs)
Freiluftkino Hasenheide Hasenheide 5-119, 10967 Berlin
Freiluftkino Hasenheide Hasenheide 5-119, 10967 Berlin
In cooperation with critic.de
Food & Drink MarketsGreen Market Berlin
Festivals & FairsDown By The River
Lecture Talks & ReadingsLong Night of Sciences
Concerts & Live MusicDie Ordnung Der Dinge, Tomomi Adachi
Concerts & Live MusicThe World According to Tiepolo - Ensemble KNM Berlin & friends
Festivals & Fairs48 Hours Neukölln
-
Theater & DanceAutorentage
-
Food & Drink MarketsGreen Market Berlin
Festivals & Fairs48 Hours Neukölln
-
Art & ExhibitionsArty By Nature
Theater & DanceDeath of a Salesman
Concerts & Live MusicSpace is the Place: Film screening and concert
-
Art & ExhibitionsArty By Nature
Art & Exhibitions HistoryLetters of Stone: Exhibition opening
Theater & DanceDeath of a Salesman
Theater & DanceFassbinder, Faust and the Animists
Concerts & Live MusicKiezsalon: Ellen Arkbro & Aki Onda
Concerts & Live MusicThe Avalanches
Education & Learning Festivals & FairsOSCEdays
-
Concerts & Live MusicIch brauche eine Genie - Popkultur, Feminismus, Spaß & so, Vol 1
-
Dance Theater & DanceNeverendings: Season 1 – 100 years revolution
Theater & DanceMacbeth at Monbijou
Festivals & FairsBergmanstraßenfest
Education & Learning Festivals & FairsOSCEdays
-
Art & ExhibitionsJim Avignon: Permanent Jetlag
Theater & DanceFassbinder, Faust and the Animists
Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 29, 10178 Berlin
Linienstraße 126, 10115 Berlin
Linienstraße 75, 10119 Berlin
Mohrenstraße 42, 10117 Berlin
Adalbertraße 96, 10999 Berlin
Revalerstraße 12, 10245 Berlin
Hohenstaufenstraße 64, 10781 Berlin
Karl-Marx-Straße 107, 12043 Berlin
Vorbergstraße 2, 10823 Berlin
Soldiner Straße 13 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
if the government passed a law that you could only buy a house if you live in it, that would really
Dave | Friedel54's last stand
luxemburgian corporation yes or no, running a house incurs certain costs. Sewage, real estate taxes
Peter Schäfer | Friedel54's last stand
Its soooooo over. Gentrification isnt a complex issue. White people invade and take everything.
joe bentley | No-kölln!
You should really experience other cuture's annoying singers or artists. There is nothing embarrass
Angie | Who the fuck is Helene Fischer?
Ah yes a few songs are the issue in Germany, not the fact that Germans will be a minority in their
Charles | Konrad Werner: Racism is built into Germany's school system