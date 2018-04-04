F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre

to Google Calendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-11 19:30:00

Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz Kurfürstendamm 153, 10709 Berlin

French-Canadian-Lebanese theatre artist Wajdi Mouwad presents his latest solo work Inflammation du verbe vivre. Mouwad appears as his dramatic alter ego Wahid, a writer and director working on an adaptation of Sophocles’ Philoctetes. When the play’s translator dies, Wahid plunges into depression; stopping rehearsals, he takes a voyage through post-financial crisis Athens and discovers a country whose suffering – like that of Philoctetes – has been forced into oblivion. 

Info
Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz Kurfürstendamm 153, 10709 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-11 19:30:00 to Google Calendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre - 2018-04-12 19:30:00

Subscribe to our bi-weekly newsletter

* indicates required
Newsletters