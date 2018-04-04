F.I.N.D.: Inflammation du verbe vivre

French-Canadian-Lebanese theatre artist Wajdi Mouwad presents his latest solo work Inflammation du verbe vivre. Mouwad appears as his dramatic alter ego Wahid, a writer and director working on an adaptation of Sophocles’ Philoctetes. When the play’s translator dies, Wahid plunges into depression; stopping rehearsals, he takes a voyage through post-financial crisis Athens and discovers a country whose suffering – like that of Philoctetes – has been forced into oblivion.