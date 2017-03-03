Insiders of Insanity

Roter Salon Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz 1, 10178 Berlin

One of the main figures of the Berlin slam poetry scene in Berlin, RAN has been working on the fringes of the mainstream, performing his angry spoken-word compositions for the greater part of 30 years now. He is joined by drummer Nico Lippolis, and presents his new record Insiders of Insanity.

Roter Salon Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz 1, 10178 Berlin

