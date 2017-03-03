One of the main figures of the Berlin slam poetry scene in Berlin, RAN has been working on the fringes of the mainstream, performing his angry spoken-word compositions for the greater part of 30 years now. He is joined by drummer Nico Lippolis, and presents his new record Insiders of Insanity.
Info
Roter Salon Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz 1, 10178 Berlin View Map
There's no place like home!
Michael | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
Smug exhibitionism, and from there it's downhill.
Jared Israel | Amok Mama: That German friend you speak English to
Nice tips, it looks good. I only know La Buvette which is a really nice and cosy French bistro with
Daniel | Five foodie places to try this spring
There Is a problem to find husband. A real man
Alexa | Loveless in Berlin
I've been fascinated with this period of German film since the 70s(when many of the stars of Nazi C
Steve Burstein | Nazi dreams