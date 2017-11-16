Interfilm festival: USA – Make It or Break It

Google Calendar - Interfilm festival: USA – Make It or Break It - 2017-11-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Interfilm festival: USA – Make It or Break It - 2017-11-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Interfilm festival: USA – Make It or Break It - 2017-11-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Interfilm festival: USA – Make It or Break It - 2017-11-23 20:00:00

Il Kino Nansenstraße 22, 12047 Berlin

The US: a country of big dreams and big contradictions. Explore the "land of the free" in Interfilm's nine-short long programme, each with an intriguing insight into the country of possibilities – from the Muslim girl wanting to be a cheerleader in Tryouts to day-workers in The Job to drone pilots with love quabbles in Drone.

Info
Il Kino Nansenstraße 22, 12047 Berlin View Map
Film
Google Calendar - Interfilm festival: USA – Make It or Break It - 2017-11-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Interfilm festival: USA – Make It or Break It - 2017-11-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Interfilm festival: USA – Make It or Break It - 2017-11-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Interfilm festival: USA – Make It or Break It - 2017-11-23 20:00:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

November 16, 2017

Friday

November 17, 2017

Saturday

November 18, 2017

Sunday

November 19, 2017

Monday

November 20, 2017

Tuesday

November 21, 2017

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Search Events

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
buchmesse 2017