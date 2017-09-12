Sounds From Georgia

Silent Green Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin

New label The Intergalactic Research Institute for Sound presents DE, a compilation of various artists representing Georgian electronic and ambient music. Join them for their first record launch with the featured artists as special guests. 

Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
