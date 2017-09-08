ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom

Brush up on your “isms” at this year’s International Congress for Democracy and Freedom, where over 100 journalists, sociologists, anthropologists and political scientists will debate the embattled state of democracy. The 18 participants include opening speaker and globalisation theoretician Arjun Appadurai, Polish publicist and former dissident Adam Michnik, Argentinian digital activist and co-founder of Open Collective Pia Mancini and – over Skype, of course – Edward Snowden.

Other speakers over the following two days include German artist Katharina Grosse (What Can ArtDo?), US-French social scientist Susan George (Some are More Equal than Others) and a rare appearance of GDR protest icon Wolf Biermann talking one-on-one with Ulrich Schreiber on the Friends and Foes of an Open Society.