ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom

Google Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-08 18:00:00

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

by

Brush up on your “isms” at this year’s International Congress for Democracy and Freedom, where over 100 journalists, sociologists, anthropologists and political scientists will debate the embattled state of democracy. The 18 participants include opening speaker and globalisation theoretician Arjun Appadurai, Polish publicist and former dissident Adam Michnik, Argentinian digital activist and co-founder of Open Collective Pia Mancini and – over Skype, of course – Edward Snowden.

Other speakers over the following two days include German artist Katharina Grosse (What Can ArtDo?), US-French social scientist Susan George (Some are More Equal than Others) and a rare appearance of GDR protest icon Wolf Biermann talking one-on-one with Ulrich Schreiber on the Friends and Foes of an Open Society.

Info
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-08 18:00:00 Google Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Google Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: International Congress for Democracy and Freedom - 2017-09-10 10:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

September 7, 2017

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    Funkhaus

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription