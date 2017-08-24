International Literature Festival

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

Catch up with the likes of Arundhati Roy, Mohsin Hamid, Elif Şafak and Edna O’Brien, to cite a few: 220 authors will flock to Berlin over 10 days, so make sure to check back here for more “lit” content.

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin
