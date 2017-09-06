International Literature Festival Opening: Elif Şafak

Google Calendar - International Literature Festival Opening: Elif Şafak - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - International Literature Festival Opening: Elif Şafak - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - International Literature Festival Opening: Elif Şafak - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - International Literature Festival Opening: Elif Şafak - 2017-09-06 18:00:00

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

Star author Elif Şafak, a Turkish writer and inspiring public speaker whose work has covered such beleaguered causes as feminism and free speech, opens the 17. International Literature Festival Berlin. Musical accompaniment: Chico Mello.

Info
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - International Literature Festival Opening: Elif Şafak - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - International Literature Festival Opening: Elif Şafak - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - International Literature Festival Opening: Elif Şafak - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - International Literature Festival Opening: Elif Şafak - 2017-09-06 18:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

September 6, 2017

Thursday

September 7, 2017

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    Funkhaus

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription