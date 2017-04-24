Internet Explorer Opens!

Just when you thought Internet Explorer was dead, it pops up again as a brand-new Neukölln club in the same labyrinthine auto repair complex as Bei Ruth and Schrippe Hawaii. It opens May 6 with live gigs by Sorry and Levitations, DJ sets by What Difference Does It Make and more.
Info
Internet Explorer Ziegrastraße 11, 12057 Berlin View Map
