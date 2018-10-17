Artist and musician Jonna Lee caught everyone’s attention under the guise of iamamiwhoami with a 2010 PR campaign that had people thinking of either Christina Aguilera or Lady Gaga. She now explores new territories as Ionnalee, with trap-y synthscapes and vocals reminiscent of Celine Dion on acid. Her album Everyone Afraid to Be Forgotten was released in February this year. Partly thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign, you can see her extravagant (and clearly expensively designed) show at Berghain.