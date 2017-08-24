Isang Yun: 100 years

Various Locations Berlin

Besides Monteverdi, Musikfest also commemorates that onetime Berliner Isang Yun would've turned 100 on September 17. It's marked with concerts, talks and documentaries. See website for further details.

Concerts & Live Music, Film, Talks & Readings
