ISTAF Indoor

Mercedes-Benz Arena Mercedes-Platz 1, 10243 Berlin

The world’s Olympians and athletes converge for the fourth annual competition of men and women’s hurdling, sprinting, vaulting and more. Attend the pre-programme for the real main event, Mascot Running. Mercedes Benz Area.

Mercedes-Benz Arena Mercedes-Platz 1, 10243 Berlin

