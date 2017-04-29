Itaca "Mi Manchi" record release

Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin

Berlin's homegrown Italodisco sensation (and Exberliner birthday party alums) finally have a record out – Mi Manchi (I miss you)! They'll be celebrating its release live with Martha Rose as support. Go feel the love whether you speak Italian or not!

Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin

