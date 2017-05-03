Ja Ja Ja Berlin presents Firefox AK, JFDR + Misty Coast

to Google Calendar - Ja Ja Ja Berlin presents Firefox AK, JFDR + Misty Coast - 2017-05-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ja Ja Ja Berlin presents Firefox AK, JFDR + Misty Coast - 2017-05-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ja Ja Ja Berlin presents Firefox AK, JFDR + Misty Coast - 2017-05-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ja Ja Ja Berlin presents Firefox AK, JFDR + Misty Coast - 2017-05-11 20:00:00

FluxBau Pfuelstraße 5, 10997 Berlin

by

Ja Ja Ja’s final Berlin show of the spring season has arrived! This time sees the Sweden-based Firefox AK (Andrea Kellerman) and her melancholic pop, Iceland's JFDR (Jófríður Ákadóttir) and her soft minimal soundscapes, Norwegian psych-pop duo Misty Coast, and a culminating DJ set by (the also Norwegian) Farao.

Info

FluxBau Pfuelstraße 5, 10997 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Ja Ja Ja Berlin presents Firefox AK, JFDR + Misty Coast - 2017-05-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ja Ja Ja Berlin presents Firefox AK, JFDR + Misty Coast - 2017-05-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ja Ja Ja Berlin presents Firefox AK, JFDR + Misty Coast - 2017-05-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ja Ja Ja Berlin presents Firefox AK, JFDR + Misty Coast - 2017-05-11 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

May 4, 2017

Friday

May 5, 2017

Saturday

May 6, 2017

Sunday

May 7, 2017

Monday

May 8, 2017

Tuesday

May 9, 2017

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription