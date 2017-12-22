Japan Festival

Calling all otaku (nerds)! Hipster Japanese markets may be hot right now, but this annual fest at Urania is still the only place you can see a Gothic Lolita fashion show or a concert by German J-pop singer Shiroku.
Info
Festivals & Fairs
Urania An der Urania 17, 10787 Berlin
Calling all otaku (nerds)! Hipster Japanese markets may be hot right now, but this annual fest at Urania is still the only place you can see a Gothic Lolita fashion show or a concert by German J-pop singer Shiroku.
Iomauna Media GmbH