The French-German jazz festival (which began May 30) ends tonight in a barrage of saxophones, jazz-rock, and virtuoso strings.
Info
Kesselhaus Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin View Map
Kesselhaus Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin
The French-German jazz festival (which began May 30) ends tonight in a barrage of saxophones, jazz-rock, and virtuoso strings.
Kesselhaus Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Parties & ClubsExberliner turns 15!
-
Concerts & Live MusicPsychocandy Presents: Clinic + Jawbones
-
Parties & ClubsExberliner turns 15!
-
Concerts & Live Music15 Years Watergate: Open Air
Theater & DanceFaust im Monbijoupark
Theater & DanceDeath of a Salesman
Concerts & Live MusicSeu Jorge
Concerts & Live MusicNausica
-
Concerts & Live MusicTorstraßenfestival
-
Concerts & Live MusicEXP Concert Night
Parties & Clubs3'Hi w/ MikeQ x Alis x Simon Kaiser
Festivals & Fairs FilmFinal Girls Film Fest Berlin
-
Concerts & Live MusicChikiss/Scott Hardware
Theater & DanceCreation
-
Concerts & Live MusicTorstraßenfestival
-
Vorbergstraße 2, 10823 Berlin
Schreinerstraße 53, 10247 Berlin
Bayreuther Straße 36, 10789 Berlin
Reichenberger Straße 37, 10999 Berlin
Karl-Marx-Straße 107, 12043 Berlin
Gabriel-Max-Straße 3, 10245 Berlin
Joachim-Friedrich-Straße 3, 10711 Berlin
Herrfurthstraße 8, 12049 Berlin
Eisenbahnstraße 42-43, 10997 Berlin
Oberlandstraße 26-35, 12099 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
"women in general make 79 cents on the dollar compared to men doing the same work" this is not true
Theo Van Schopes | Berlin still feeling the Bern!
Bonnie was basically a tourist in a brothel for a night. She tried it on and didn't like it and now
Anna | My one-night job at a Berlin bordello
Use code XP4F3C for ****50 EURO OFF****** for all language courses @ Lingoda.com. Learn English, Fr
Jenny | German in your pyjamas
I was at the fete de la musique last year and it's really one of the best events of Berlin during t
Tom | Fête de la Musique 2014
I can recommend Lingoda! U can use my promo code XP4F3C and get 50 euro discount for your first mo
Tim | German in your pyjamas