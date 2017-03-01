Jenseits von Nelken und Pralinen

Another Frauentag special, this festival is dedicated to female performers from the realm of hip hop, rap, beatbox and breakdance hailing from London, California, Lübeck and, of course, Berlin.
Info
Cassiopeia Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map
