Jim Avignon: Business As Unusual Book Launch and Show

Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

Berlin scene artist (and EXB cover illustrator) Jim Avignon invites you to celebrate the launch of his new photo book Business as Unusual (available in both English and German), with an unplugged set by his band Neoangin, including Jens Friebe (that ol' "Lawinenhund") on piano.

Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music
