Jochen Arbeit + T.Raumschmiere

Roter Salon Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz 1, 10178 Berlin

A killer double bill featuring two German underground legends: Arbeit of Einstürzende Neubauten and Automat fame, sided by an “ambient” set by electro-punk icon T.Raumschmiere.

Roter Salon Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz 1, 10178 Berlin

