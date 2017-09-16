Joey Cape at Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

Three years ago, Lagwagon frontman Joey Cape started One Week Records, a project that challenges artists to record ten songs in seven days. Now he's bringing the releases to Europe, where you can catch him and a few collaborators performing their music live.

Cassiopeia Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin
