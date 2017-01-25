John Bock

Berlinische Galerie Alte Jakobstraβe 124-128, 10969 Berlin

Take a stroll through the last 10 years of work by the Berlin artist, whose complex, unrestrained and marvellously absurd installations will fill an exhibition hall at the Berlinische Galerie.

Berlinische Galerie Alte Jakobstraβe 124-128, 10969 Berlin

