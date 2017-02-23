Joy Wellboy

Privatclub Skalitzer Straße 85-86, 10997 Berlin

New album title Les Pieds Dans La Merde La Tête Dans Les Etoiles is a mouthful, and so is its French synth pop-inspired content. Catch the Berlin-based Belgian duo live at Privatclub.

