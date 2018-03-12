Kepler 452b – Launching Ceremony for a Future City

The one-day, 18-hour-long art and electronic music festival aims to transport you to a different world, with its second edition bringing performances from the likes of Lady Starlight, Antenes and M Lamar (photo), and even lectures about cryptocurrency, future society and tantric metaphysics, to Berlin. Kepler 425b will be followed by a world tour, hitting spots like San Francisco, Shanghai and Jerusalem.

Funkhauses Berlin Nalepastraße Nalepastraße 18-50, 12459 Berlin View Map
