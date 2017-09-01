Kiezsalon: Ectoplasm Girls and Félicia Atkinson

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin

The Kiezsalon starts up again after a summer hiatus. This night presenting the otherworldly, Twin Peaks-esque Swedish sister-duo Ectoplasm Girls and the French experimental composer and visual artist Félicia Atkinson.

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin
