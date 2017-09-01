Kiezsalon: Ex-Easter Island Head, Ashley Paul and NaN Collider

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin

Kiezsalon’s second installment this autumn features three cross-disciplinary acts, each working on the borders of our understanding of what “music” can or should be. Expect atmospheric guitars, avant-garde clarinet and mathematicial inspired electro.

Info
Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
