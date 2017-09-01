Kiezsalon: Sophia Kennedy

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin

Last Kiezsalon of 2017 dives into the world of pop... sort of, at least. Hamburg-based Sophia Kennedy is an acclaimed and exciting rising star with an elegant take on the kind of dreamy pop music that sends your mind drifting to another world.

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin
