Kiezsalon: Stella Chiweshe & Greg Fox

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin

A double-bill evening from Keizsalon: first, the Queen of Mbira music, Stella Chiweshe from Zimbabwe – one of the most original artists in the contemporary African scene – and then a drum set by New York City born-and-bred multidisciplinary artist and teacher Greg Fox.

