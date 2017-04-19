Kiezsalon: Stella Chiweshe & Greg Fox

A double-bill evening from Keizsalon: first, the Queen of Mbira music, Stella Chiweshe from Zimbabwe – one of the most original artists in the contemporary African scene – and then a drum set by New York City born-and-bred multidisciplinary artist and teacher Greg Fox.
Info
Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin View Map
The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to
Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is
joe bentley | Screw the BVG!
The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.
Marius | Putting gays on the pill
If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal
Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Wouldn't a major factor also be the amount of actual working people being homeless!? That is a trem
R. | How sick is Berlin?