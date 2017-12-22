The King Khan & BBQ Show

Quasimodo Kantstrasse 12a, 10623 Berlin

Like peanut butter and chocolate, the members of Berlin’s down ‘n’ dirty expat garage duo are tasty enough on their own but even better together. Catch Khan and Mark Sultan in original recipe form at Quasimodo.

Info
Quasimodo Kantstrasse 12a, 10623 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music
