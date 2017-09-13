Kitchener + Waterloo

Theaterdiscounter Klosterstraße 44, 10179 Berlin

Through extensive research and her own experiences, writer and performer Haley McGee explores what runs through people's minds when they think of home. The show is an examination of why some have to leave where they're from in order to feel at home.

Theaterdiscounter Klosterstraße 44, 10179 Berlin
Theater & Dance
