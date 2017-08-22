The concert series that brings classical and electronic music together is back. This time simply inspired by 'the city', with violinist Marina Kifferstein, tubist Jack Adler-McKean, sound designer Tim Novikov and DJ/producer Vincent Vidal.
Klassik and Elektronik Music Play: The City
CRCLR House Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin
CRCLR House Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
In cooperation with critic.de
