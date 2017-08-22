Klassik and Elektronik Music Play: The City

CRCLR House Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin

The concert series that brings classical and electronic music together is back. This time simply inspired by 'the city', with violinist Marina Kifferstein, tubist Jack Adler-McKean, sound designer Tim Novikov and DJ/producer Vincent Vidal.

CRCLR House Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
