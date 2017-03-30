Klick Reborn

Google Calendar - Klick Reborn - 2017-03-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Klick Reborn - 2017-03-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Klick Reborn - 2017-03-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Klick Reborn - 2017-03-30 20:00:00

Klick Kino Windscheidstraße 19, 10829 Berlin

by

Having lain dormant for years, cosy Charlottenburg Kiezkino Klick re-opens for business this month. New operators Kulturspedition plan to screen English-language films in their original versions.

Info

Klick Kino Windscheidstraße 19, 10829 Berlin View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Klick Reborn - 2017-03-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Klick Reborn - 2017-03-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Klick Reborn - 2017-03-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Klick Reborn - 2017-03-30 20:00:00

Tags

by

ballhaus_april_2017

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

March 31, 2017

Saturday

April 1, 2017

Sunday

April 2, 2017

Monday

April 3, 2017

Tuesday

April 4, 2017

Wednesday

April 5, 2017

Thursday

April 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

  • As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is

    joe bentley | Screw the BVG!

  • The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.

    Marius | Putting gays on the pill

  • If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal

    Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”

  • Wouldn't a major factor also be the amount of actual working people being homeless!? That is a trem

    R. | How sick is Berlin?

  • They're not exactly providing an important service that will impact your health and life quality lo

    chillersjoy | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription