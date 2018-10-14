Kometenmelodien: Sneaks

Equipped with merely a bass, a drum machine and her voice, Eva Moolchan, the woman behind the moniker, appeared on screen with her self-titled debut cassette release in 2014, boasting exquisite no-frills post-punk (another one of those male-dominated arenas). It’s a little too soon to talk canonisation here, but all signs point to a promising career. With her latest album It’s a Myth, she’ll take the stage in Berlin for the first and most definitely not the last time.