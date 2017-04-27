Komfortrauschen & Me Succeeds

A double-bill featuring two of Germany's most exciting minimal technoists: first, Hamburg-based Me Succeeds and their mantra-like tracks which blend field recordings, house and hip-hop beats, and experimental and pop elements; then, a comfort-jazzy electroacoustic live set from Berlin's Komfortrauschen. Doors at 8pm.
Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map
