Kontakte Festival 2017

Akademie der Künste, Hanseatenweg site Hanseatenweg 10, 10557 Berlin

The second edition of Kontakte Festival premieres 28 different contemporary works focusing on electro-acoustic music and sound art with contribution from more than 100 different artists.

Akademie der Künste, Hanseatenweg site Hanseatenweg 10, 10557 Berlin
