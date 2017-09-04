Kool A.D. hasn't rested on his laurels since Das Racist disbanded five years ago. In the last two years alone the wisecracking rapper has released 12(!) mixtapes, the latest just titled DOPE. The hyper-productive Oaklander is ready to conquer Berlin.
Kool A.D. (ex-Das Racist) + Cult Days
ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin
In cooperation with critic.de
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicClaudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary
-
Concerts & Live MusicKlassik and Elektronik Music Play: The City
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicRoyal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsVogue Fashion Night Out
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsOrchestra MusicAeterna (Musikfest)
Friday
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLollapalooza Berlin
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Parties & ClubsHoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg
-
Concerts & Live MusicEnsemble Musikfabrik: Orpheus & Odysseus & Molly Bloom
-
Concerts & Live Music Film100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra)
Sunday
-
Leisure & RecreationDay of Open Monuments
-
MarketsOld Fleas Vintage Market
-
-
Dance Outdoor Theater & DanceVolksbühne reopens! Fous de Danse
-
Talks & ReadingsMonth of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk
-
Food & DrinkSeafood Sundays
-
Concerts & Live Music Film Talks & ReadingsIsang Yun: 100 years
-
Meeting Politics & Activism WorkshopsTheses for the Future
-
Concerts & Live MusicLollapalooza Berlin
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsBook launch: A Field Guide to the Snowden Files
