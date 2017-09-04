Kool A.D. (ex-Das Racist) + Cult Days

ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin

Kool A.D. hasn't rested on his laurels since Das Racist disbanded five years ago. In the last two years alone the wisecracking rapper has released 12(!) mixtapes, the latest just titled DOPE. The hyper-productive Oaklander is ready to conquer Berlin.

Concerts & Live Music
