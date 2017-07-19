Kyle Kinane Stand Up Show

Mobile Kino Sonnenallee 221, 12059 Berlin

US comedy heavyweight Kyle Kinane is performing in Berlin for the first time. A voice of Comedy Central and recurring character on Netflix's Love, Kinane has also appeared on Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and Workaholics. Don't miss this show!

Info
Mobile Kino Sonnenallee 221, 12059 Berlin
Comedy
