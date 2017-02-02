"La Catastròfa" by Etta Scollo

Based on Paolo Di Stefano's book of the same name, La Catastròfa is a musical and poetical statement based on the mining accident in Marcinelle, Belgium that killed more than 200 workers, many of them Italian migrant labourers. One of the most important Italian singer-composers to work from Germany today, Etta Scollo orchestrates the 60th anniversary of the traumatic event via bits of interviews with survivors and archival images accompanied by cello and accordion.
Info
Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin View Map
Use discount code 5X0UEY for 50 euro off for language classes with Linogoda
Maria | German in your pyjamas
you destroy the work of the subculture of Berlin
me | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin
kys
kys | A red carnation for Rosa