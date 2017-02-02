"La Catastròfa" by Etta Scollo

Based on Paolo Di Stefano's book of the same name, La Catastròfa is a musical and poetical statement based on the mining accident in Marcinelle, Belgium that killed more than 200 workers, many of them Italian migrant labourers. One of the most important Italian singer-composers to work from Germany today, Etta Scollo orchestrates the 60th anniversary of the traumatic event via bits of interviews with survivors and archival images accompanied by cello and accordion.