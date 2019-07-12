Serious cinephiles hankering for a rewarding summer project should make a beeline for Arsenal in July for the Berlin premiere of Mariano Llinás’ extraordinary La Flor. It’s one of the most audacious arthouse experiments of recent years, and, clocking in at 14 hours, one of the longest narrative films ever made. But it’s far from an austere slog, lurching from campy horror to dense spy thriller in its opening chapters. You can digest it in either three instalments from July 12-14, or in eight bite-sized chunks from July 16-28.