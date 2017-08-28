Absence makes the heart grow fonder, doesn't it? Almost 10 years after LAKE played their last Berlin show, the K Records indie outfit from Olympia, Washington, returns. Support comes from Rachel Glassberg & The Disasters.
LAKE
Marie Antoinette Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin
Marie Antoinette Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
In cooperation with critic.de
