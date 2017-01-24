Kurt Wagner and band bring their signature twang, an eclectic line-up and plenty of tracks from new album FLOTUS (“For Love Often Turns Us Still”, not Melania) for a pair of dates at Heimathafen Neukölln.
Info
Heimathafen Neukölln im Saalbau Karl-Marx-Straße 141, 12043 Berlin View Map
