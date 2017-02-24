Larry Johnson Exhibit

The LA artist exhibits works from the 1980s and 1990s at Kimmerich, exploring contradictions in US culture and taking inspiration from animation, graphic design and advertising. Until April 19.
Kimmerich Gallery Weydingerstraße 6, 10178 Berlin
