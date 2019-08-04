Las Kumbia Queers

×
On their 10th European tour, this energetic Argentinian band of five take the SO36 stage with a new album in tow. Expect their signature wild mix of Afro-Cuban and South American Cumbia, Queerness and punk spirit.
SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin
