Las Kumbia Queers

Google Calendar - Las Kumbia Queers - 2019-08-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Las Kumbia Queers - 2019-08-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Las Kumbia Queers - 2019-08-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Las Kumbia Queers - 2019-08-04 20:00:00

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin

On their 10th European tour, this energetic Argentinian band of five take the SO36 stage with a new album in tow. Expect their signature wild mix of Afro-Cuban and South American Cumbia, Queerness and punk spirit. 

Info

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Las Kumbia Queers - 2019-08-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Las Kumbia Queers - 2019-08-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Las Kumbia Queers - 2019-08-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Las Kumbia Queers - 2019-08-04 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters