Last Chance: August Sander

Galerie Berinson Schlüterstraße 28, 10629 Berlin

Galerie Berinson opened their new space with a series by the famed German photographer, August Sander. Conceived of towards the end of his life, this collection has not been shown in its entirety for more than 50 years. 

Galerie Berinson Schlüterstraße 28, 10629 Berlin

