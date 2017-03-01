Last Chance: Cindy Sherman

Google Calendar - Last Chance: Cindy Sherman - 2017-04-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Chance: Cindy Sherman - 2017-04-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Chance: Cindy Sherman - 2017-04-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Last Chance: Cindy Sherman - 2017-04-08 18:00:00

Sprüth Magers Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin

For the first time in Europe, this exhibit showcases Sherman's large-scale colour portraits from her latest series of photographs: Sherman casting herself as a series of extravagantly costumed starlets from 1920's Hollywood.

Info

Sprüth Magers Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Last Chance: Cindy Sherman - 2017-04-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Chance: Cindy Sherman - 2017-04-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Chance: Cindy Sherman - 2017-04-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Last Chance: Cindy Sherman - 2017-04-08 18:00:00

ronewa

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Saturday

March 4, 2017

Sunday

March 5, 2017

Monday

March 6, 2017

Tuesday

March 7, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription