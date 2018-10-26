Laura Veirs

Bi Nuu Skalitzer Straße 72, 10997 Berlin

The folk-y country tunes of Laura Veirs, which she has been releasing on ten albums in the course of two decades, require a minimalist and calm backdrop. At Bi Nuu, she’ll play songs off her latest album The Lookout.

Bi Nuu Skalitzer Straße 72, 10997 Berlin
