The folk-y country tunes of Laura Veirs, which she has been releasing on ten albums in the course of two decades, require a minimalist and calm backdrop. At Bi Nuu, she’ll play songs off her latest album The Lookout.
Info
Concerts & Live Music
Bi Nuu Skalitzer Straße 72, 10997 Berlin
The folk-y country tunes of Laura Veirs, which she has been releasing on ten albums in the course of two decades, require a minimalist and calm backdrop. At Bi Nuu, she’ll play songs off her latest album The Lookout.
Iomauna Media GmbH