Laurie Anderson

“Oh man, it’s so digital!” In this fitting finale to Transmediale, Anderson performs an updated version of her visionary 1980s piece The Language of the Future.
Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
