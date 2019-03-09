LETRA / TONE Festival of Graphics and Music

×
1 of 2
JASSS. Photo by Mai Nestor
×
2 of 2
Magda Mayas. Photo by Peter Gannushkin
Following up their successful 2014 edition, Letra / Tone festival return to explore the 'interface' between art and music. Among tonight's unusual performances are Magda Mayas – who utilises the keys and exterior body of her piano to create a "fast-moving sound collage" – as well as experimental sound artist JASSS. Performances will be complemented by a series of visual graphic scores.
Info
Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs