LETRA / TONE Festival of Graphics and Music

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

JASSS. Photo by Mai Nestor

Magda Mayas. Photo by Peter Gannushkin

Following up their successful 2014 edition, Letra / Tone festival return to explore the 'interface' between art and music. Among tonight's unusual performances are Magda Mayas – who utilises the keys and exterior body of her piano to create a "fast-moving sound collage" – as well as experimental sound artist JASSS. Performances will be complemented by a series of visual graphic scores. 

Info
Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
