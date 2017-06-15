Letters of Stone: Exhibition opening

FHXB Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg Museum Adalbertstraße 95A, 10999 Berlin

Centred on letters written from the Jewish Robinski family to two emigrated sons from 1936-1943, this new exhibition chronicles the everyday life of the Jewish family in Berlin, the growing restrictions, the fears and the hope of leaving Germany.

