Liebmann (w/ English subtitles)

Jules Hermann’s debut feature, a tense, intimate and surreal genre mongrel that deals with confronting the past and embracing one’s sexual identity screens for one week at Lichtblick Kino with English subs.
Info
Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin
kys
kys | A red carnation for Rosa
I thought Germany was meant to be the Capital of Europe, well educated German people in a country t
Saffa | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
If not, she's part of the problem.
Black Berliner | United against Trump: Berlin says no!