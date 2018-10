× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Well-off girl Agnese falls in love with poor boy Alessio. We all know her progressive parents can't have that. Hence the life-expectancy of the kids' relationship: like that of a cat on a highway. Director Riccardo Milani presents his 2017 together with actress Paola Cortellesi.